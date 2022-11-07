Equinor : Stock Market Announcement - Form 6-K

This Report on Form 6-K contains a press release issued by Equinor ASA on November 07, 2022, entitled "Equinor ASA: Share buy-back".

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 28 October 2022.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 31 October to no later than 27 January 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the fourth tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 31 October until 4 November, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,606,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 386.9972 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 31 October 326,000 378.0933 123,258,415.80 1 November 321,000 381.6146 122,498,286.60 2 November 314,000 388.0265 121,840,321.00 3 November 324,000 390.2125 126,428,850.00 4 November 321,000 397.1701 127,491,602.10 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated) Accumulated under the buy-back programme fourth tranche (started 31 October) 1,606,000 386.9972 621,517,475.50 Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February) 10,167,981 288.3377 2,931,811,820.22 Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May) 12,515,487 344.1722 4,307,483,267.18 Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche 2022 (started 28 July) 16,583,242 367.0952 6,087,629,043.54 Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme 30,704,729 358.7926 11,016,629,786.22

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 41,316,803 own shares, corresponding to 1.30% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from



Investor relations

Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,

+47 909 55 417

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.