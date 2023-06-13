Equinor : Stock Market Announcement - Form 6-K

This Report on Form 6-K contains a press release issued by Equinor ASA on June 13, 2023, entitled "Equinor ASA: Share buy-back".

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was announced: 4 May 2023.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme for 2023: 11 May to no later than 25 July 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 94,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 550,000,000.

From 5 June to 9 June, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,800,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 302.9357 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 5 June 500,000 302.2044 151,102,200.00 6 June 700,000 295.6301 206,941,070.00 7 June 520,000 301.6491 156,857,532.00 8 June 530,000 307.8362 163,153,186.00 9 June 550,000 309.3926 170,165,930.00 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2023 programme 6,128,860 296.8010 1,819,051,923.68 Total buy-backs under second tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated) 8,928,860 298.7248 2,667,271,841.68

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 73,517,703 own shares, corresponding to 2.32% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from



Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.