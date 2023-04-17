Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  07:24:11 2023-04-17 am EDT
309.85 NOK   +0.93%
Equinor : The Bauge field on stream

04/17/2023 | 07:17am EDT
On 8 April production started from the Bauge subsea field in the Norwegian Sea. Bauge is tied back to the recently upgraded Njord platform. Recoverable reserves in Bauge are estimated at 50 million barrels of oil equivalent, mainly oil.

Bauge consists of two oil producers in a subsea template, in addition to pipelines and an umbilical connecting the wells to the Njord A platform. The Bauge licensees are Equinor (operator), Wintershall Dea, Vår Energi and Neptune Energy.

"The subsea facility was built and installed without a single HSE incident. I am very proud of this, and I would like to thank our suppliers, particularly the main suppliers Randaberg Industries, Ocean Installer and OneSubsea. This shows that the zero-harm vision is possible. Capital expenditures totalling NOK 4.6 billion (2023) the project was delivered within budget," says Trond Bokn, Equinor's senior vice president for project development.

The Norwegian content of the Bauge project is well over 90 percent. The wells were delivered faster than planned by Transocean and Schlumberger.

The project has been run in parallel with the extensive upgrading of Njord A (Aker Solutions) and the Njord Bravo FSO (Aibel).

"The Njord upgrading enables us to tie in new, valuable discoveries such as Bauge. By utilising existing infrastructure, we can realise profitable development of small-size discoveries in line with the company's strategy. We are planning further exploration activity in the area," says Grete B. Haaland, senior vice president for Exploration & Production North.

The Njord field came on stream in 1997. In 2016, the installations were brought ashore for extensive upgrading and in December 2022 the field came on stream again.

The field will now produce for another 20 years, and the ambition is to produce about the same volume from Njord and Hyme as the fields have produced so far, some 250 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 11:16:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
