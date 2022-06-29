Log in
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  07:07 2022-06-29 am EDT
356.90 NOK   +2.93%
02:56aEquinor, Fluxys Belgium Partner on Infrastructure Project For Captured Carbon Transport
MT
02:47aEQUINOR : Fluxys and Equinor launch solution for large-scale decarbonisation in North-Western Europe
PU
02:35aEQUINOR ASA : No turn-around in sight
Equinor : The crude oil assays for Grane Blend and Gudrun Blend have been updated

06/29/2022 | 06:38am EDT
17 June 2022

Equinor and partners consider 1 GW offshore wind farm off the coast of Western Norway

Equinor and its partners Petoro, TotalEnergies, Shell and ConocoPhillips in the Troll and Oseberg fields, have initiated a study and are looking into possible options for building a floating offshore wind farm in the Troll area some 65 kilometres west of Bergen, Norway.

Equinor ASA published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 134 B - -
Net income 2022 18 057 M - -
Net cash 2022 15 909 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,17x
Yield 2022 4,32%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 32,6%
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 35,28 $
Average target price 34,90 $
Spread / Average Target -1,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA46.99%113 028
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY19.37%2 276 373
SHELL PLC34.67%195 376
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED10.09%139 661
TOTALENERGIES SE13.49%136 457
PJSC GAZPROM-13.42%130 555