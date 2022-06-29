Equinor : The crude oil assays for Grane Blend and Gudrun Blend have been updated

17 June 2022
Equinor and partners consider 1 GW offshore wind farm off the coast of Western Norway
Equinor and its partners Petoro, TotalEnergies, Shell and ConocoPhillips in the Troll and Oseberg fields, have initiated a study and are looking into possible options for building a floating offshore wind farm in the Troll area some 65 kilometres west of Bergen, Norway.
