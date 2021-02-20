Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor : The methanol factory at Tjeldbergodden has started production

02/20/2021 | 03:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Tjeldbergodden methanol plant (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland)
The methanol plant at Tjeldbergodden is now back in production after being decommissioned since the fire on 2 December 2020. The safe start-up preparations have gone according to plan and the facility is now supplying methanol to the market.

The fire broke out in the compressor building in the methanol factory area at Tjeldbergodden. The air gas factory and methanol plant were shut down as a result of this incident. No personal injuries occurred in the fire.

'Our number one priority has been safe and secure start-up of the facility. I'd like to thank everyone who contributed to get the facility back on line, both our own employees and external expertise. It takes time to check all technical matters and damage due to the fire. Thorough inspections in the facility, as well as testing and validation of equipment that may have been affected by the fire have been carried out. During these efforts, it's been important to extract learning from the incident and ensure that we have the technical and operative barriers in place before start-up. This painstaking work makes us confident that the facility will produce in a safe and stable manner,' says Lena Skogly, plant manager at Tjeldbergodden.

Equinor's investigation of the fire on 2 December is still under way.

Related pages

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 20 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2021 08:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EQUINOR ASA
03:02aEQUINOR : The methanol factory at Tjeldbergodden has started production
PU
02/19EQUINOR ASA : - Equinor's share saving plan allocates shares
AQ
02/19EQUINOR ASA : - ENGIE and Equinor join forces in the development of low-carbon h..
AQ
02/19EQUINOR ASA : - Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for the third quarter ..
AQ
02/19DOGGER BANK : Building the world's largest offshore windfarm
PU
02/18AKER : Wins FEED Contract for Empire Wind Project in the U.S
AQ
02/18EQUINOR : Engie Join Forces for Low-Carbon Hydrogen Project
MT
02/18Equinor and Engie partner to produce blue hydrogen from gas
RE
02/18EQUINOR : ENGIE, Equinor Partner to Develop Low-Carbon Hydrogen
MT
02/18Equinor, Engie in Partnership to Develop Low-Carbon Hydrogen
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 959 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 717 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18 728 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,0x
Yield 2020 2,71%
Capitalization 58 381 M 58 506 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 20,25 $
Last Close Price 17,95 $
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Svein Skeie Chief Financial Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Bjørn Tore Godal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA4.76%58 506
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.71%1 851 951
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC11.61%150 144
TOTAL SE4.67%117 800
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED11.25%115 615
GAZPROM6.34%72 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ