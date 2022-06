June 29 (Reuters) - Equinor ASA:

* EQUINOR AGREES TO SELL TO SHELL 51% OF INTEREST IN NORTH PLATTE DEEP WATER DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN US GULF OF MEXICO, WILL RETAIN 49% INTEREST WITH SHELL BECOMING OPERATOR

* TO REFLECT DEAL, EQUINOR AND SHELL HAVE AGREED TO RENAME NORTH PLATTE DEVELOPMENT TO SPARTA DEVELOPMENT

* SAYS TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS AND AUTHORITY APPROVAL (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru)