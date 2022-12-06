Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  09:39 2022-12-06 am EST
366.60 NOK   -0.45%
09:32aEquinor : West of Shetland oil and gas field owners agree to explore electrification options
PU
07:05aU.S. kicks off first California coast offshore wind auction
RE
04:41aEquinor Expects Verdande Subsea Development to Come on Stream in Late 2025
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor : West of Shetland oil and gas field owners agree to explore electrification options

12/06/2022 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

bp, Equinor and Ithaca Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore electrification options for their West of Shetland oil and gas interests.

It follows formation of the West of Shetland Electrification (WoSE) group, acting on behalf of the joint venture partners of the Clair, Rosebank and Cambo fields.

Graham Stuart MP, Minister of State for Energy and Climate Change, witnessed the signing of the MoU during a reception earlier today [06 December 2022] attended by representatives of the three companies.

Minister Stuart said: "I am delighted to host the signing of today's agreement between bp, Equinor and Ithaca to explore the possibilities of electrifying oil and gas production in the UK. This signing is an important step for industry towards reducing their emissions, while protecting jobs and delivering on the commitments in the landmark North Sea Transition Deal."

Electrification solutions could include power from shore (potentially from onshore wind) or from offshore wind. Full electrification would require in the region of 200 megawatts of power.

In order to become some of the first oil and gas developments on the UK continental shelf to be powered by electricity, the project is seeking to overcome technical challenges presented by the remote and deep-water locations of the fields, as well as some commercial, regulatory, and consenting hurdles.

The WoSE group's objective to evaluate options for a hub electrification concept is aligned with the North Sea Transition Authority's and UK Government's aim of supporting domestic oil and gas production with the lowest carbon footprint possible. It also supports the North Sea sector's ambitions to become a net zero basin and the North Sea Transition Deal agreed between the UK government and the offshore oil and gas industry in March 2021.

A spokesperson for the WoSE group said: "This initiative seeks to evaluate the technical, commercial, and regulatory challenges of various low-carbon power hub solutions to recommend a technically and commercially viable option that can meet the requirements of the three field owners within the respective project timeframes.

"Continued production from the West of Shetland supports the UK Government's drive for home-grown oil and gas with a lower carbon footprint while protecting the jobs, skills and supply chain needed to drive the energy transition. Each of the companies in the WoSE group is proud to be playing its part."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 14:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EQUINOR ASA
09:32aEquinor : West of Shetland oil and gas field owners agree to explore electrification optio..
PU
07:05aU.S. kicks off first California coast offshore wind auction
RE
04:41aEquinor Expects Verdande Subsea Development to Come on Stream in Late 2025
MT
04:22aVerdande : Securing higher production on the Norne vessel
PU
04:18aNorway Releases Criteria For Offshore Wind Power Tender; To Award First Project In 2023
MT
02:48aNorway to make first offshore wind tender awards by autumn 2023
RE
02:45aNorway to make first offshore wind tender awards by autumn 2023
RE
12/05Shell, Equinor Participate In Israeli Climate Startup RepAir's $10 Million Fundraise
MT
12/05European Commission Eni's Entry in Sonatrach-Equinor JV
MT
12/05Equinor Asa : Share buy-back
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 155 B - -
Net income 2022 24 206 M - -
Net cash 2022 15 686 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,60x
Yield 2022 6,93%
Capitalization 118 B 118 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 37,17 $
Average target price 38,30 $
Spread / Average Target 3,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Torgrim Reitan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA56.10%117 933
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.75%1 889 562
SHELL PLC46.47%204 371
TOTALENERGIES SE31.66%154 713
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED3.75%133 517
GAZPROM-42.32%74 962