OSLO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor aims to become a net zero emitter of CO2 by 2050, including emissions from the production and final consumption of petroleum, the company's new chief executive said as he took office on Monday.

"We are ready to further strengthen our climate ambitions, aiming to reach net zero by 2050," Anders Opedal said in a statement. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kim Coghill)