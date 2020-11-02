Log in
EQUINOR ASA

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Equinor aims for net zero emissions by 2050, new CEO says

11/02/2020 | 01:23am EST

OSLO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor aims to become a net zero emitter of CO2 by 2050, including emissions from the production and final consumption of petroleum, the company's new chief executive said as he took office on Monday.

"We are ready to further strengthen our climate ambitions, aiming to reach net zero by 2050," Anders Opedal said in a statement.

Opedal, the first engineer to lead state-controlled Equinor, replaces Eldar Saetre, who in August announced his upcoming retirement.

The new CEO reiterated the company's long-held ambition of increasing its oil and gas output by 3% per year for the period 2019-2026.

Opedal plans to expand the company's acquisition of acreage for wind power, and said the ambition of reaching net zero emissions would require carbon capture and storage (CCS), so-called natural sinks and the use of technologies for hydrogen.

"Equinor is preparing for an expected gradual decline in global demand for oil and gas from around 2030 onwards ... In the longer term, Equinor expects to produce less oil and gas than today," the company said. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomatis and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kim Coghill)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA -1.02% 121.25 Delayed Quote.-30.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.83% 36.49 Delayed Quote.-43.09%
WTI 0.79% 34.255 Delayed Quote.-41.06%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 962 M - -
Net income 2020 -203 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 068 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -64,3x
Yield 2020 3,69%
Capitalization 41 402 M 41 485 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 16,58 $
Last Close Price 12,72 $
Spread / Highest target 77,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-30.91%41 485
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-4.68%1 796 232
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-44.50%104 414
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-58.40%96 200
TOTAL SE-47.52%79 097
GAZPROM-39.55%46 212
