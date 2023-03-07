Advanced search
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
05:19:38 2023-03-07
321.20 NOK   +0.23%
05:06aShell, Equinor Complete Negotiations With Tanzania on Proposed Natural Gas Project
MT
04:56aEquinor aims to restart Norway methanol plant in about four weeks
RE
03:52aPetrobras, Equinor Sign Letter of Intent to Collaborate on Seven Offshore Wind Projects
MT
Equinor aims to restart Norway methanol plant in about four weeks

03/07/2023 | 04:56am EST
FILE PHOTO: Equinor's flag flutters next to the company's headqurters in Stavanger

OSLO (Reuters) - Equinor aims to restart Europe's largest methanol plant at Tjeldbergodden in about four weeks, a spokesperson for the Norwegian company said on Tuesday.

Equinor shut the plant on Norway's west coast in February to install a mercury removal unit. It was previously expected to restart by the end of April.

"We are planning for a safe (production) start-up... We expect this to take around four weeks from now," said a spokesperson.

Tjeldbergodden has an annual methanol production capacity of around 900,000 tonnes, accounting for about a quarter of Europe's total, according to Equinor.

Equinor has 82.01% stake in the plant and ConocoPhillips owns the remaining 17.99%.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS 0.85% 109.56 Delayed Quote.-7.15%
EQUINOR ASA 0.30% 321.2 Real-time Quote.-8.91%
Income Statement Evolution
