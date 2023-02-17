Advanced search
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:30:18 2023-02-17 am EST
321.20 NOK   -1.47%
Summary 
Summary

Equinor and EnBW to Jointly Pursue German Offshore Wind Opportunities in 2023

02/17/2023 | 04:56am EST
By Dominic Chopping


Equinor ASA said Friday that it will pursue the development of German offshore wind opportunities this year together with energy supplier Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG.

Equinor said that it currently has offshore wind farms in operation and under development in Germany, U.K., Poland and Norway. It has targeted renewables capacity of between 12 and 16 gigawatts by 2030, with a large share of this expected to be realized in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 0456ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG 0.00% 88.4 Delayed Quote.1.61%
EQUINOR ASA -1.38% 321.2 Real-time Quote.-7.33%
WTI -1.23% 77.013 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 159 B - -
Net income 2022 24 524 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 730 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,02x
Yield 2022 7,84%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Torgrim Reitan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-7.33%100 688
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.96%1 938 129
SHELL PLC11.24%216 022
TOTALENERGIES SE2.20%169 777
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED15.41%132 645
PETROBRAS9.67%71 572