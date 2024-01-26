Jan 26 (Reuters) - New York state said on Friday it received bids to supply power from three offshore wind projects in its expedited fourth solicitation that allowed developers to exit old contracts and re-offer projects at higher prices.

Companies that submitted bids included units of Equinor , Orsted, and a joint venture between RWE and National Grid, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) said on Friday. (Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)