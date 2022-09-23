Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
2022-09-23
339.60 NOK   -4.98%
Equinor : and Poland's PGNiG agree long term gas sales contract

09/23/2022 | 09:31am EDT
Today Equinor announced a long-term gas sales agreement with Poland's PGNiG.

The agreement is for 10 years with a volume of around 2.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year to be exported through the new Baltic Pipe.

The Baltic Pipe Project connects the Norwegian gas export system to Poland via Denmark and facilitates flow of Norwegian pipeline gas to Poland.

"Equinor is a broad energy provider and has been a key supplier of gas to Europe for 45 years. I am very happy that through this gas sales agreement we can extend our offering as a reliable energy partner also to Poland. Equinor is also working with local companies on developing large scale offshore wind and solar projects in Poland, and we look forward to further developing our energy cooperation with PGNiG and Poland in the time to come," says Equinor's executive vice president Marketing, Midstream and Processing, Irene Rummelhoff.

"Equinor is a strategic business partner for the PGNiG Group playing a crucial role in our efforts to diversify gas supplies to Poland. The contracts we have just signed provide for gas that will be delivered to Poland using the Baltic Pipe pipeline, resulting in a significant strengthening of energy security of our country," says Iwona Waksmundzka-Olejniczak, CEO of PGNiG SA.

The volumes under the new, long-term agreement reflecting market prices are equivalent to around 15 % of the typical, annual gas consumption in Poland. The agreement is from 1 January 2023 to 1 January 2033.

The Baltic pipe project connects to the Norwegian gas transportation system with Denmark's transmission system operator (TSO) Energinet responsible for the components on Danish territory and Poland's TSO GAZ-SYSTEM in charge of the section between Denmark and Poland.

Media contact:

  • Magnus Frantzen Eidsvold: mfei@equinor.com,
    +47 97528604

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 13:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
