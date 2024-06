June 4 (Reuters) - Equinor announced on Tuesday the execution of a purchase and sale agreement with the York State Energy Research And Development Authority (NYSERDA) for renewable power generated by the Empire Wind 1 Offshore Wind Project.

Following a final investment decision, the financial close is anticipated by the end of 2024, the company said in a statement, adding it intends to bring in a partner to reduce financial exposure.

