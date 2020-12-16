Log in
EQUINOR ASA

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Equinor appoints BT executive Fearn as CFO

12/16/2020 | 02:00am EST
OSLO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor said on Wednesday it had appointed Ulrica Fearn as its chief financial officer (CFO), the latest hire by Chief Executive Anders Opedal after he took the helm at the oil and gas firm in November.

Fearn, who had been the director of group finance at Britain's BT Plc since 2017, will take the role at Equinor in June.

Before BT, Fearn worked for almost 20 years at alcohol beverage maker Diageo Plc, holding both finance and general management positions, Equinor said.

"Her deep and extensive experience in leading financial operations, as well as driving operational, control and shared services results, will make a strong contribution to the leadership of Equinor," Opedal said in a statement.

The appointment also brings renewal and increased diversity to Equinor's top management, the CEO said.

A native of Sweden, Fearn replaces acting CFO Svein Skeie, who will become senior vice president CFO Performance Management and Risk.

Equinor's last permanent CFO, Lars Christian Bacher, announced his resignation in late October. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC 2.20% 137.25 Delayed Quote.-28.68%
DIAGEO PLC -1.67% 2949.5 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
EQUINOR ASA -0.58% 146.4 Delayed Quote.-16.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.28% 50.52 Delayed Quote.-24.15%
WTI -0.26% 47.42 Delayed Quote.-23.96%
