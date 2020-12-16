Equinor appoints BT executive Fearn as CFO

OSLO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor said on
Wednesday it had appointed Ulrica Fearn as its chief financial
officer (CFO), the latest hire by Chief Executive Anders Opedal
after he took the helm at the oil and gas firm in November.
Fearn, who had been the director of group finance at
Britain's BT Plc since 2017, will take the role at
Equinor in June.
Before BT, Fearn worked for almost 20 years at alcohol
beverage maker Diageo Plc, holding both finance and
general management positions, Equinor said.
"Her deep and extensive experience in leading financial
operations, as well as driving operational, control and shared
services results, will make a strong contribution to the
leadership of Equinor," Opedal said in a statement.
The appointment also brings renewal and increased diversity
to Equinor's top management, the CEO said.
A native of Sweden, Fearn replaces acting CFO Svein Skeie,
who will become senior vice president CFO Performance Management
and Risk.
Equinor's last permanent CFO, Lars Christian Bacher,
announced his resignation in late October.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik
Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Aditya Soni)