Equinor: awards 130 ME construction contract to LNS

Equinor announces that it has awarded a major construction and installation contract worth around NOK 1.5 billion (approx. 130 ME) to Leonhard Nilsen & Sønner (LNS), on behalf of the partners in the Snøhvit project (a gas field in the Barents Sea).



LNS will build a tunnel and landing for the power cable between Hyggevatn and Melkøya, in other words, an infrastructure to transmit power from the Statnett transformer station in Hyggevatn to Hammerfest LNG in Melkøya.



' We are delighted to award this contract to a company based in Northern Norway. LNS estimates that around 70% of the value generated will end up in northern Norway, creating around 200 person-years (PY) of employment', says Trond Bokn, Senior Vice President for Project Development at Equinor.



The project partners are Petoro, TotalEnergies, Neptune Energy and Wintershall Dea.



