Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29:49 2023-05-10 am EDT
308.50 NOK   -0.27%
05:09pEquinor : awards two major contracts for the BM-C-33 project in Brazil
PU
02:24pEquinor Asa : Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
12:40pNorway offers 92 blocks in new mature areas licensing round
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor : awards two major contracts for the BM-C-33 project in Brazil

05/10/2023 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Equinor has, on behalf of the BM-C-33 license with partners Repsol Sinopec Brasil and Petrobras, awarded a contract for subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) to TechnipFMC, and a sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for the delivery of a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit to MODEC Inc.

"We are pleased to award these contracts to companies known for their expertise and quality, which will be important for these milestone deliveries to the BM-C-33 development," says Geir Tungesvik, executive vice president for Projects, Drilling & Procurement.

"MODEC was also awarded the FPSO contract for our Bacalhau project, and we look forward to draw from experiences between the two projects, to ensure safe and efficient execution of the developments. We also have a long history of collaboration with TechnipFMC and we are pleased to continue our good collaboration on another major project development," Tungesvik says.

"BM-C-33 is a world class asset in the Brazilian pre-salt Campos area. Brazil is a core growth area for Equinor, and the company has ambitions to deepen our presence in the country. BM-C-33 will be an important contributor to reach this goal, being a key gas supplier to the domestic market, contributing to industrial development and energy security locally. At the same time, we are committed to use technology to lower our emissions substantially. BM-C-33 has a carbon intensity target of less than 6 kg/boe over the field lifetime, while the global industry average is 16 kg CO2 per barrel," says Veronica Coelho, Equinor's senior vice president and country manager for Brazil.

BM-C-33 will use combined cycle technology on the FPSO to reduce the CO2 intensity.

The FPSO award is mainly one lump sum turnkey contract including engineering, procurement, construction and installation for the entire unit. FPSO expected delivery date is 2027. MODEC will also provide Equinor with operations and maintenance service of the FPSO for the first year from its start-up, after which Equinor plans to operate the unit.

Equinor has exercised an option with TechnipFMC following their front-end engineering design awarded in July 2022, to deliver integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation for SURF. The SURF system will be installed in water depth of approximately 2900 metres, which is the deepest installation in Equinor's history.

The contract, described by the supplier as a major award, includes delivery of Subsea 2.0™ tree systems, manifolds, jumpers, rigid risers and flowlines, umbilicals, pipeline end terminations, and subsea distribution and topside control equipment. TechnipFMC has a strong local presence and has also been awarded frame agreements for add-on equipment and subsea operational services.

Equinor and partners have decided to develop the BM-C-33 project in the Brazilian Pre-salt area, with an investment of approximately USD 9 billion.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 21:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EQUINOR ASA
05:09pEquinor : awards two major contracts for the BM-C-33 project in Brazil
PU
02:24pEquinor Asa : Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
12:40pNorway offers 92 blocks in new mature areas licensing round
RE
07:53aBP ventures back into oil frontiers to boost output
RE
05/09Equinor : Q1: 3% production growth on track, FY cash flow in focus
Alphavalue
05/08Equinor and partners to spend $9 billion tapping reserves offshore Brazil
AQ
05/08Equinor, Petrobras, Repsol Approve $9 Billion Investment in Offshore Oil Field
DJ
05/08Equinor, Partners to Invest $9 Billion in Brazilian Gas, Condensates Project
MT
05/08Equinor : and partners announce final investment decision for BM-C-33, in Brazil
PU
05/08News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 133 B - -
Net income 2023 15 065 M - -
Net cash 2023 12 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,72x
Yield 2023 12,1%
Capitalization 91 249 M 91 249 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 21 936
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 29,37 $
Average target price 33,61 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Torgrim Reitan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-12.07%90 816
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY15.14%2 167 376
SHELL PLC2.24%204 848
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED53.78%204 048
TOTALENERGIES SE-5.46%148 686
PETROBRAS0.04%68 458
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer