    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:04 2022-07-06 am EDT
330.00 NOK   -2.21%
05:04aEQUINOR : Strike-affected fields resuming production
PU
05:01aAll oil and gas fields affected by Norway strike to be fully back up in days - Equinor
RE
04:44aEQUINOR : enters North East Energy Catalyst partnership to advance the offshore wind industry
PU
Equinor : enters North East Energy Catalyst partnership to advance the offshore wind industry

07/06/2022 | 04:44am EDT
Equinor has entered into a partnership with ISEL to support research and development activities targeted at key offshore wind industry challenges.

ISEL brings together existing smart grid capabilities at Durham University, Newcastle University, and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult in Blyth, creating an exciting new capacity with an internationally unique offer.

Equinor will provide wind farm data to support data analytics driving innovations in areas of interest to ISEL including modelling full systems integration, matching generation to hydrogen via electrolysis, predictive maintenance of offshore assets and cyber security & blockchain.

Tom Nightingale, North East Stakeholder Manager at Equinor, said: "Offshore wind is experiencing major growth in the UK and new innovations are needed to support the pace and scale of build out. We are extremely proud to be working with internationally renowned universities and research institutions here in the region to help advance industry learning. Equinor is committed to delivering on our offshore wind sector deal commitments and this partnership supports our ambitions to collaborate with the North East offshore wind cluster where we will operate our flagship Dogger Bank project."

ISEL has created new opportunities for pioneering academic projects, applied research, impactful industry engagement, economic growth, and to secure competitive funding. ISEL is a sub-group of the North East Energy Catalyst, managed by North East Local Enterprise Partnership (NELEP).

David Lynch, Energy Innovation Partnership Manager North East LEP, said: "The North East Energy Catalyst (facilitated by North East LEP) welcomes this exciting partnership with Equinor. The ISEL working group was brought together by the North East Energy Catalyst, it unites our regional data assets and smart grid capabilities. Thanks to data provided by Equinor, the ISEL working group can perform a series of data analytics to help inform future planning and thought leadership. An exemplar North East Energy Catalyst partnership, driving global benefits for the offshore wind sector. We look forward to working with Equinor and the ISEL working group via this partnership."

Tony Quinn, Test Facilities Director at ORE Catapult, said:"ORE Catapult are delighted to be part of this exciting programme. ISEL is a great example of what can be achieved by combining our regional digital expertise and asset base with the aim of bringing real value to the industry. ORE Catapult would like to place on record its thanks to the North East Energy Catalyst in curating the ISEL partnership and Equinor for the supply of historical wind farm data."

In October 2021 Equinor was announced as a partner in the North East Energy Catalyst network.

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EQUINOR ASA
05:04aEQUINOR : Strike-affected fields resuming production
PU
05:01aAll oil and gas fields affected by Norway strike to be fully back up in days - Equinor
RE
04:44aEQUINOR : enters North East Energy Catalyst partnership to advance the offshore wind indus..
PU
12:25aEnergy Group Equinor Signs Brazilian Drilling Contract With Valaris
MT
07/05TechnipFMC Secures Equinor Contract for Offshore Project in Brazil
MT
07/05SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Tumble as WTI Crude Oil Slides Under $100 Per Barrel
MT
07/05SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
07/05SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Sinking as WTI Crude Oil Falls Below $100 Per Barrel
MT
07/05SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Retreat Premarket Tuesday
MT
07/05Oil Mixed as Norwegian Strike Cuts Supply; Dollar Rises to a 20-Year High
MT
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 134 B - -
Net income 2022 18 057 M - -
Net cash 2022 15 923 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,85x
Yield 2022 4,60%
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 33,40 $
Average target price 34,88 $
Spread / Average Target 4,43%
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA43.05%106 948
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY17.68%2 235 357
SHELL PLC24.06%196 174
TOTALENERGIES SE9.94%139 662
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED6.92%138 301
PJSC GAZPROM-42.53%79 205