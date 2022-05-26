Log in
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/25 10:29:42 am EDT
353.00 NOK   +4.25%
06:47aEquinor expects investment decision on S. Korea offshore wind farm in 2024
RE
05/25TechnipFMC Gets 'Significant' Equinor Contract for Halten East Development
MT
05/25EQUINOR : New oil discovery close to Barents Sea Johan Castberg field
PU
Equinor expects investment decision on S. Korea offshore wind farm in 2024

05/26/2022 | 06:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Equinor's flag flutters next to the company's headqurters in Stavanger

DAEGU, South Korea (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor ASA plans to make a final investment decision on what would be its first offshore wind farm in South Korea in 2024, and is considering a third project near the holiday island of Jeju, the head of its South Korean unit said.

"We are looking to build a portfolio of four to six gigawatts in Korea and that's going to support Equinor's ambition ... in energy transition," Jacques-Etienne Michel, president of Equinor South Korea, told Reuters on the sidelines of the 2022 World Gas Conference in Daegu, South Korea.

The first project called "Firefly", a planned semi-submersible wind farm spanning 150 square kilometres (58 sq. miles) off the coast of the city of Ulsan, is undergoing environmental impact assessment and a final investment decision will be made in 2024, Michel said.

The 800-megawatt project, expected to cost several billion dollars and start commissioning in 2028, is wholly owned by Equinor but the company is looking for partners, he said.

Equinor is also in talks with local firms to produce from scratch wind turbines and cables for the project.

"It's a chance for Korea to be a prime mover and to build a new industry," Michel said.

Equinor has a second 200-MW wind farm project offshore Ulsan, in partnership with state-run Korea National Oil Corp and local power generator Korea East-West Power.

The company is also exploring a third project, a 1.5-GW wind farm project near Jeju Island, Michel said.

Besides South Korea, Equinor is also looking into similar wind farm projects in Japan and in Vietnam, he said.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Joyce Lee; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Joyce Lee and Florence Tan


© Reuters 2022
