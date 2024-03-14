Equinor: financing basic university research
In addition to the NHH, agreements have been signed with the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), the University of Oslo, the University of Bergen, the University of Stavanger and the University of Tromsø - Norway's Arctic University.
The agreements cover the period 2024-28 and are part of Equinor's 15-year academic program.
"The academic agreement enables us to increase our research efforts and strengthen cooperation with other internationally renowned universities, and thus contribute with new knowledge and solutions to a net-zero society," says Toril Hernes, pro-rector of NTNU.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction