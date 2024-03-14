Equinor: financing basic university research

Equinor announces the signing of agreements to fund basic research at five Norwegian universities and the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH), worth NOK 380 million over five years (or over €33 million).



In addition to the NHH, agreements have been signed with the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), the University of Oslo, the University of Bergen, the University of Stavanger and the University of Tromsø - Norway's Arctic University.



The agreements cover the period 2024-28 and are part of Equinor's 15-year academic program.



"The academic agreement enables us to increase our research efforts and strengthen cooperation with other internationally renowned universities, and thus contribute with new knowledge and solutions to a net-zero society," says Toril Hernes, pro-rector of NTNU.



