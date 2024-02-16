Equinor: fire brought under control in Bergen, questions remain

Equinor announced yesterday that it had been informed of smoke escaping from an electrical kiosk at the Mongstad refinery, near Bergen (Norway).



The fire was brought under control and extinguished just over 2h30 after it was reported.



The plant was closed and evacuated. Equinor reports that 950 people were on the premises when the incident occurred.



It is too early to say anything about the causes of the incident", adds Equinor.



