Equinor: fire brought under control in Bergen, questions remain
The fire was brought under control and extinguished just over 2h30 after it was reported.
The plant was closed and evacuated. Equinor reports that 950 people were on the premises when the incident occurred.
It is too early to say anything about the causes of the incident", adds Equinor.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction