Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor makes its 6th Norwegian oil discovery of 2021

11/01/2021 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Equinor's logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Stavanger

OSLO (Reuters) - Equinor has made an oil discovery estimated to hold up to 62 million barrels of crude off the coast of Norway, the energy major said on Monday.

The discovery, just north of the Tyrihans field and west of the Kristin development in the Norwegian Sea, was the state-controlled firm's sixth find in domestic waters this year, it said.

Equinor seeks to map out resources close to oil and gas fields that are already in operation, thus speeding up development time and maximising the value of its investments.

"Future value creation will largely come from increased recovery from existing fields, and connection of new discoveries close to existing infrastructure," Equinor said in a statement.

"Such near-field discoveries are profitable, robust against fluctuations in oil (and) gas prices, they have a short payback period and low emissions," the company added.

As the pressure mounts on oil companies to shift to low-carbon energy, Equinor has said it will also invest in renewable power. Developing any new fossil fuel, however, runs counter to the goals of U.N. climate talks taking place over the coming two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has said the world needs to stop investment in new oil and gas by next year.

Preliminary analysis of the well, drilled to 3,883 metres below sea level and dubbed 'Egyptian Vulture' by Equinor and its partners, indicated the discovery contained a light-oil quality, well-suited to refiners.

It contained between 3 million and 10 million cubic metres of recoverable oil, corresponding to between 19 million and 62 million barrels, it added.

"The discovery will be evaluated for further appraisal and assessed for tie back to existing fields in the area," the company said.

Partners in the licence were Longboat Energy, with a 15% stake, and Poland's PGNiG, which holds 30%. Operator Equinor holds the remaining 55%.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 2.67% 219.45 Real-time Quote.47.46%
POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A. -1.67% 6.016 End-of-day quote.8.55%
All news about EQUINOR ASA
05:05aEquinor makes its 6th Norwegian oil discovery of 2021
RE
04:55aNorway's Equinor to Develop Floating Offshore Wind in Scotland
MT
04:44aEquinor plans 1 gigawatt floating offshore wind project in Scotland
RE
04:08aEquinor Strikes Oil in Norwegian Sea Exploration Well
MT
04:07aEquinor plans to launch GW-size floating wind concept in Scotland
PU
03:47aNew oil discovery in the Norwegian Sea
PU
03:01aEQUINOR ASA : Share buy-back
AQ
10/29Lundin Energy AB - Acquisition of a further 25 percent working interest in the Wisting ..
AQ
10/29Q3 2021 transcript PDF 169 KB
PU
10/28Repsol raises dividend and outlook as oil and gas boost profit
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 78 836 M - -
Net income 2021 8 594 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,41x
Yield 2021 2,68%
Capitalization 82 315 M 82 174 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 21 245
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 25,32 $
Average target price 26,39 $
Spread / Average Target 4,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Carri Ann Lockhart Executive VP-Technology, Digital & Innovation
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA47.46%82 174
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY8.29%2 019 557
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC36.64%177 673
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED56.67%148 724
TOTALENERGIES SE22.86%132 410
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM64.53%116 639