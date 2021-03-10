Log in
Equinor ASA

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Equinor : Awarding framework agreements for 4D towed streamer seismic acquisition offshore Norway

03/10/2021 | 02:05am EST
The Ramford Vanguard seismic vessel. (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland)
Equinor has awarded PGS and Shearwater GeoServices framework agreements for 4D towed streamer seismic acquisition on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS). The agreements have a total estimated value of around NOK 700 million.

'This is a new way of working with seismic suppliers. We are moving away from annual tenders towards a more long-term collaboration model. This will ensure improved predictability and more sustainable rates for suppliers in the seismic industry that is traditionally exposed to significant cyclicality,' says Peggy Krantz-Underland, Equinor's chief procurement officer.

PGS and Shearwater have been awarded generic framework agreements covering 4D seismic services on the NCS for a firm period of two years starting in 2021. The agreements include two two-year options and can also be applied for the UK continental shelf.

'4D seismic gives us better data to map remaining oil and gas resources as the reservoirs are being produced. These contracts will help us optimize the reservoir drainage and place new wells, and thereby achieve our ambition of recovering 60 percent of oil and 85 percent of gas on the NCS,' says Charlotte Bøe Tjølsen, vice president of petroleum technology operations in Equinor.

Peggy Krantz-Underland, Equinor's chief procurement officer, and Charlotte Bøe Tjølsen, vice president of petroleum technology operations in Equinor.

PGS has also been awarded a specific framework agreement for 4D seismic services at the Gullfaks field. The agreement comprises an exclusive right to acquire up to three surveys prior to 2031.

PGS and Shearwater are Norwegian seismic suppliers with strong technical solutions, modern and well-equipped vessels and a good track record for Equinor.

The new agreements will create important activity for the suppliers. The offshore operations will be supported by PGS's office in Oslo and Shearwater's offices in Bergen and Gatwick.

Related page
Seismic
  • In a seismic survey, sound pulses are emitted into the rock formations below the seabed. The sound waves are reflected back to sensors that are either placed on the seabed or towed behind a seismic vessel. In 3D surveys, seismic data are collected by several parallel sensor cables, providing a three-dimensional and more detailed image of the subsurface.
  • 4D surveys consist of repeated 3D surveys of the same area in order to detect any changes in a reservoir over time as a result of production or injection. This is used to optimize production from the fields.

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 07:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
