  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 05/04 04:41:53 am
172.36 NOK   +1.19%
04:25aEQUINOR  : Dogger Bank reveals world-first in HVDC offshore platforms
PU
05/03Norway regulator to investigate Equinor oil spill
RE
05/03GLASS LEWIS ESG CONTROVERSY ALERT : Equinor
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor : Dogger Bank reveals world-first in HVDC offshore platforms

05/04/2021 | 04:25am EDT
Step change in design

'We've committed to build this project with record low CfD strike prices and the associated benefits this provides to UK electricity consumers. We will do this by using the latest technologies to ensure we build and operate the wind farm efficiently, while achieving the highest standards in safety. In order to build this complex infrastructure project competitively, whilst introducing a new technical solution here in the UK, the Dogger Bank project team needed to drive a huge step change in design,' said Steve Wilson, Project Director of Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

Working closely with platform manufacturer Aibel, the Dogger Bank team were challenged to design the first unmanned offshore HVDC substation in the world.

Removing the need for personnel to stay on the platform meant it was then possible to eliminate elements such as the living quarters, helideck and sewage systems, resulting in a 70% reduction in weight (per megawatt) of the topside compared to previous platforms installed, and cost savings of hundreds of millions of pounds (GBP).

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 08:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 66 624 M - -
Net income 2021 5 811 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 551 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 3,08%
Capitalization 66 676 M 66 707 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 21 245
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 22,45 $
Last Close Price 20,56 $
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Svein Skeie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Arne Sigve Nylund EVP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA17.52%66 707
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.14%1 886 793
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC8.39%145 526
TOTAL SE4.32%118 171
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.50%113 960
GAZPROM8.19%72 635
