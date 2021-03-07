Equinor : International Women's Day

Embarked on a challenging career path

Margareth laughs as she looks back at the infamous coffee incident in 1982.

'I was quite obsessed with learning and really eager to help. So every time something cropped up, I'd say, 'I can do that!' That's when I was told to do just one thing: fetch the coffee and cookies. So I'm well aware of what it's like to have a bad manager,' she says.

But not long after being hired she was set on a management path that included both operative and technical challenges. In 1987, she was made responsible for the Gullfaks B start-up, and when she became Oil Installation Manager (OIM) on Gullfaks A a couple of years later, she was the first woman in the company to take on the role.



It's no exaggeration to think that Margareth's boundary-breaking career has inspired a new generation of female leaders in Equinor and our industry as a whole. And we meet some of the current crop of talented women leaders standing on her shoulders, and who are helping to contribute to making Equinor an equality-focused company today.