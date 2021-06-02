Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor : Oil and gas stocks carry $126 billion cost for Norway's sovereign fund - research

06/02/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Norwegian central bank, where Norway's sovereign wealth fund is situated, in Oslo

LONDON/OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund missed out on $125.8 billion in potential returns over a three year period by investing in oil and gas rather than green stocks, according to research from Global SWF, an industry data specialist.

The results showed oil and gas equities held by the $1.3 trillion sovereign fund, the world's largest, lost 11% over the three-years to Dec. 31, 2020, while its green stock holdings earned a return of 316%.

That equates to an opportunity cost of $125.8 billion, according to the analysis by Global SWF and non-governmental organisation Framtiden of the 198 so-called black stocks and 91 green stocks the fund held as of Dec. 31, 2020.

Norges Bank Investment Management's (NBIM) balance sheet would be 10% larger today if the fund had fully divested from oil and gas stocks and reinvested the money into renewables in Nov. 2017, the research found.

"Financial profitability has stopped and must stop being an excuse for not investing in green energy," Global SWF wrote in a report released this week.

"There is no reason for NBIM not to divest from its (still very significant) portfolio of fossil fuels stocks and use the proceeds to invest more in companies engaged in renewable energy, both listed and private."

NBIM, which invests Norway's revenues from oil and gas production for future generations, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fund in 2017 proposed dropping oil and gas companies from its benchmark index, an announcement that sent energy stocks worldwide lower at the time.

Although it cited a reduction in the exposure of the country's wealth to the risk of a permanent drop in oil prices, environmental campaigners seized on it as example of an investor turning away from the oil industry. The proposal would have affected some 6% of the fund's equity holdings for a then-value of $37 billion.

It was rejected by the Norwegian finance ministry which instead put forward a different plan, limited to removing only dedicated oil and gas explorers and producers from the fund's benchmark index.

Parliament voted in 2019 in favour of that plan, which affected 1.2% of the fund's overall equity holdings.

Many lawmakers were concerned that Norway would be perceived at not having faith in the future of its biggest industry, including Equinor, the oil firm that is majority-owned by the Norwegian state.

(Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Tom Arnold and Gwladys Fouche


© Reuters 2021
All news about EQUINOR ASA
01:32pEQUINOR  : Oil and gas stocks carry $126 billion cost for Norway's sovereign fun..
RE
10:32aINTEGRATED WIND SOLUTIONS AS (TICKER : IWS) secures contract on world's largest ..
AQ
08:46aEQUINOR  : Energy AS - Norwegian Petroleum Directorate - Dry well northwest of t..
AQ
08:45aEQUINOR  : Final investment decision for Bacalhau phase 1 in Brazil
AQ
06:01aPRESS RELEASE  : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
06/01SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Padding Gains on Surging Commodity Prices
MT
06/01European ADRs Rise 0.5% Tuesday; Rio Tinto, Equinor Among Leaders
MT
06/01EQUINOR  : ExxonMobil to Develop Phase 1 of Bacalhau Field in Brazil
MT
06/01EQUINOR  : Nokia and NetNordic to deliver 5G-ready private LTE network to Equino..
AQ
06/01Subsea 7 Expects To Get Final Confirmation For Equinor Contract In Near Futur..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 68 735 M - -
Net income 2021 6 149 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 588 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 2,72%
Capitalization 73 401 M 73 603 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 21 245
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 23,32 $
Last Close Price 22,63 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Svein Skeie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Arne Sigve Nylund EVP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA29.91%73 580
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.00%1 886 693
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC10.13%148 785
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED32.08%128 353
TOTALENERGIES SE9.97%125 041
GAZPROM22.46%85 001