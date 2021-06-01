Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor : Recommendation from Equinor's nomination committee

06/01/2021 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The nomination committee in Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) recommends that the company's corporate assembly re-elects all the shareholder elected members of Equinor ASA's board of directors.

The nomination committee recommends a re-election of Jon Erik Reinhardsen as chair and re-election of Jeroen van der Veer as deputy chair of the board, in addition to re-election of Bjørn Tore Godal, Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen, Anne Drinkwater, Jonathan Lewis, Finn Bjørn Ruyter and Tove Andersen as shareholder-elected members of Equinor ASA's board of directors. The nomination committee has emphasized the importance of continuity in the board at a time when the company is rapidly changing, including new corporate executive committee.

The election to Equinor's board of directors takes place in the company's corporate assembly meeting Tuesday 8 June 2021. It is proposed that the election enters into effect from 1 July 2021 and is effective until the ordinary election of shareholder-elected members to the board of directors in 2022.

Contacts:

  • Tone Lunde Bakker, chair of the nomination committee
  • All enquiries to be directed through Equinor Corporate Press Office,
    Sissel Rinde, +47 412 60 584.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Related pages

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 06:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EQUINOR ASA
02:32aEQUINOR  : Final investment decision for Bacalhau phase 1 in Brazil
PU
02:08aEQUINOR  : Recommendation from Equinor's nomination committee
PU
05/31JERA in talks with resource majors, others to build ammonia fuel supply chain
RE
05/28EQUINOR  : Leba to become location for operations and maintenance base for Polis..
AQ
05/28EQUINOR  : S&P Raises Equinor's Outlook to Stable As Oil Market Recovers
MT
05/27EQUINOR  : Dudgeon offshore wind farm recognises life-saving actions
PU
05/27HEADWINDS : Offshore wind will take time to carry factory jobs to U.S.
RE
05/27EQUINOR  : to Establish First Offshore Wind Base in Poland
MT
05/27EQUINOR  : Łeba to become location for operations & maintenance base for Po..
PU
05/27EQUINOR  : Moreld announces the appointment of Hans Jakob Hegge as the company's..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 68 735 M - -
Net income 2021 6 110 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 613 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 2,85%
Capitalization 70 135 M 69 957 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 21 245
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 23,28 $
Last Close Price 21,63 $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Svein Skeie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Arne Sigve Nylund EVP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA23.95%69 957
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.86%1 881 413
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC7.32%145 921
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED32.08%127 356
TOTAL SE7.38%122 253
GAZPROM22.46%84 559