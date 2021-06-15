Equinor : to spend more on renewables, sets medium-term climate goals

OSLO, June 15 (Reuters) - Equinor will increase
the share of investment it dedicates to renewable energy and
so-called low-carbon solutions as it seeks to broaden its
business, the Norwegian oil and gas producer said in a strategy
update on Tuesday.
The company will increase its dividends and introduced a new
share buyback initiative, it said.
The majority state-owned firm, under pressure from private
investors as well as some members of Norway's parliament to show
it can adapt to a low-carbon future, also set goals for for how
to limit its emissions in the medium term.
By 2030, more than 50% of capital expenditure will go to
renewable energy and low-carbon solutions, the company said.
Equinor no longer made any mention of its previous long-term
oil and gas growth plan, which had called for an annual increase
in output of 3% until 2026, and only provided a short-term
outlook in the form of a 2% increase 2021 compared to 2020.
"Our strategy is backed up by clear actions to accelerate
our transition while growing cash flow and returns," Chief
Excecutive Anders Opedal said in a statement.
