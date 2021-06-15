Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor : to spend more on renewables, sets medium-term climate goals

06/15/2021 | 01:21am EDT
OSLO, June 15 (Reuters) - Equinor will increase the share of investment it dedicates to renewable energy and so-called low-carbon solutions as it seeks to broaden its business, the Norwegian oil and gas producer said in a strategy update on Tuesday.

The company will increase its dividends and introduced a new share buyback initiative, it said.

The majority state-owned firm, under pressure from private investors as well as some members of Norway's parliament to show it can adapt to a low-carbon future, also set goals for for how to limit its emissions in the medium term.

By 2030, more than 50% of capital expenditure will go to renewable energy and low-carbon solutions, the company said.

Equinor no longer made any mention of its previous long-term oil and gas growth plan, which had called for an annual increase in output of 3% until 2026, and only provided a short-term outlook in the form of a 2% increase 2021 compared to 2020.

"Our strategy is backed up by clear actions to accelerate our transition while growing cash flow and returns," Chief Excecutive Anders Opedal said in a statement. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 69 233 M - -
Net income 2021 6 291 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 596 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 75 011 M 74 952 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 21 245
Free-Float 32,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Svein Skeie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Carri Lockhart Executive VP-Technology, Digital & Innovation
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA32.57%74 952
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.86%1 886 693
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC17.22%153 277
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED48.75%141 043
TOTALENERGIES SE15.82%128 286
GAZPROM31.33%90 718