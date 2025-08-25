Equinor announces the discovery of oil and gas in the Fram area, nine kilometers north of the Troll field in the North Sea.



An exploration well has found oil in two reservoirs. Total resources are estimated at between 0.1 and 1.1 million standard cubic meters. The reservoir properties are assessed as moderate to very good.



The preliminary name for the discovery is F-South. The licensees will consider connecting F-South to existing or future infrastructure.



These are discoveries in an interesting area with well-developed infrastructure. We have made several discoveries in the area in recent years and plan to explore the area further. We believe we could encounter more, both oil and gas, said Geir Sørtveit, Equinor's senior vice president for exploration and production West on the Norwegian continental shelf.