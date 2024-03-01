Equinor orders 15 helicopters from Bell and Leonardo
In detail, Equinor will receive ten new Bell 525 helicopters and five AW189 helicopters.
"By switching from one to three helicopter models on the NCS, we achieve greater flexibility and regularity," says Kjetil Hove, Executive Vice President Exploration & Production Norway.
The first two helicopters will be delivered by Leonardo in the first quarter of 2025.
In 2026, Leonardo will deliver three and Bell four helicopters. The additional six Bell helicopters will be delivered according to the agreed production plan for the period 2027-2030.
