Equinor orders 15 helicopters from Bell and Leonardo

Equinor announces that it will receive 15 new helicopters for passenger traffic on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), thanks to contracts with helicopter manufacturers Bell and Leonardo.



In detail, Equinor will receive ten new Bell 525 helicopters and five AW189 helicopters.



"By switching from one to three helicopter models on the NCS, we achieve greater flexibility and regularity," says Kjetil Hove, Executive Vice President Exploration & Production Norway.



The first two helicopters will be delivered by Leonardo in the first quarter of 2025.

In 2026, Leonardo will deliver three and Bell four helicopters. The additional six Bell helicopters will be delivered according to the agreed production plan for the period 2027-2030.



