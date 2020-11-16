Equinor promotes more female executives in management overhaul

OSLO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil major Equinor
will alter its corporate structure and promote more
women to its top management while cutting the overall number of
senior executives, it said on Monday.
It was the first management reshuffle by Chief Executive
Anders Opedal, who took the helm of the state-controlled firm on
Nov. 2.
The new executive committee will have 11 members, down from
12 previously, while the number of women rises to five from
three.
"The changes in the corporate executive committee team
reflect a good mix of continuity and renewal, diversity and
experience from across Equinor and the industry," Opedal said in
a statement.
The CEO has promised to speed up Equinor's investments in
windpower and solar energy and has raised the group's ambitions
for cutting carbon emissions while maintaining plans to increase
annual oil and gas production until 2026.
"These changes will support improved value creation from our
world-class oil and gas portfolio, accelerated profitable growth
within renewables and the development of low carbon solutions,"
Opedal said.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)