EQUINOR ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Equinor promotes more female executives in management overhaul

11/16/2020 | 02:34am EST

OSLO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil major Equinor will alter its corporate structure and promote more women to its top management while cutting the overall number of senior executives, it said on Monday.

It was the first management reshuffle by Chief Executive Anders Opedal, who took the helm of the state-controlled firm on Nov. 2.

The new executive committee will have 11 members, down from 12 previously, while the number of women rises to five from three.

"The changes in the corporate executive committee team reflect a good mix of continuity and renewal, diversity and experience from across Equinor and the industry," Opedal said in a statement.

The CEO has promised to speed up Equinor's investments in windpower and solar energy and has raised the group's ambitions for cutting carbon emissions while maintaining plans to increase annual oil and gas production until 2026.

"These changes will support improved value creation from our world-class oil and gas portfolio, accelerated profitable growth within renewables and the development of low carbon solutions," Opedal said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

