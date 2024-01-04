Equinor puts the brakes on Empire Wind 2 project
According to the press release, this decision reflects changing economic circumstances across the industry, and will "reposition an already mature project for further development in anticipation of new procurement opportunities".
This decision is based in particular on the commercial conditions brought about by inflation, interest rates and supply chain disruptions that have prevented Empire Wind 2's existing OREC agreement from being viable.
