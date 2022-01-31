Equinor's Hammerfest LNG plant extends outage

OSLO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant faces
a further delay before it can restart production following a
fire in 2020, Equinor and Norwegian gas system manager
Gassco said on Monday.
The plant, which is operated by Equinor, is now expected to
resume output on May 17 of this year, more than six weeks later
than the previous goal of restarting on March 31.
"We work systematically to deliver on the plan we
established, but challenges related to COVID-19 restrictions
require that we need more time to prepare the plant for safe and
stable start-up and operations," Equinor senior vice president
Grete Haaland said in a statement.
Europe's only large-scale LNG plant, at Melkoeya island just
outside the Arctic town of Hammerfest, can process 18 million
cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day when fully operational.
The plant has been out of service since September of 2020
following a blaze that raised concerns over safety practices.
(Reporting by Nora Buli; editing by Terje Solsvik and Louise
Heavens)