    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 01/28 10:29:10 am
248.5 NOK   -1.82%
02:50aEquinor's Hammerfest LNG plant extends outage
RE
02:39aEQUINOR : Revised start-up date for Hammerfest LNG
PU
02:37aEquinor's Hammerfest LNG plant extends outage, Gassco says
RE
Equinor's Hammerfest LNG plant extends outage

01/31/2022 | 02:50am EST
OSLO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant faces a further delay before it can restart production following a fire in 2020, Equinor and Norwegian gas system manager Gassco said on Monday.

The plant, which is operated by Equinor, is now expected to resume output on May 17 of this year, more than six weeks later than the previous goal of restarting on March 31.

"We work systematically to deliver on the plan we established, but challenges related to COVID-19 restrictions require that we need more time to prepare the plant for safe and stable start-up and operations," Equinor senior vice president Grete Haaland said in a statement.

Europe's only large-scale LNG plant, at Melkoeya island just outside the Arctic town of Hammerfest, can process 18 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day when fully operational.

The plant has been out of service since September of 2020 following a blaze that raised concerns over safety practices. (Reporting by Nora Buli; editing by Terje Solsvik and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 87 005 M - -
Net income 2021 8 422 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 164 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 89 246 M 89 221 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 21 245
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Carri Ann Lockhart Executive VP-Technology, Digital & Innovation
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA5.34%89 221
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.77%1 965 798
SHELL PLC18.05%193 779
TOTALENERGIES SE14.81%149 095
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED12.39%138 345
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM-4.19%99 640