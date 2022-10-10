Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:47 2022-10-10 am EDT
376.70 NOK   -1.13%
03:34aEquinor's Head of International Exploration and Production Resigns
DJ
03:12aTop diamond producer De Beers names Equinor's Cook as new CEO
RE
02:43aTechnically solid
MS
Equinor's Head of International Exploration and Production Resigns

10/10/2022 | 03:34am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


Equinor ASA said Monday that Al Cook, executive vice president for exploration and production international, intends to resign.

The Norwegian energy company said Mr. Cook will continue in his current position in Equinor until no later than April 1, 2023 to secure an orderly hand over to his successor, it said.

In a separate announcement, Anglo American PLC said it has appointed Mr. Cook as chief executive of its diamond company De Beers Group.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 0333ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -1.84% 2721.5 Delayed Quote.-8.02%
EQUINOR ASA -1.18% 376.7 Real-time Quote.61.51%
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA -1.55% 382 Real-time Quote.152.60%
PLATINUM -0.67% 906.9 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
WTI -0.23% 92.378 Delayed Quote.23.59%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 153 B - -
Net income 2022 22 088 M - -
Net cash 2022 21 866 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,15x
Yield 2022 6,17%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 35,74 $
Average target price 37,55 $
Spread / Average Target 5,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA61.51%113 817
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.61%2 105 957
SHELL PLC44.62%186 148
TOTALENERGIES SE17.86%129 914
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.59%125 837
PETROBRAS18.21%89 573