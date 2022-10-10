Equinor's Head of International Exploration and Production Resigns

By Dominic Chopping

Equinor ASA said Monday that Al Cook, executive vice president for exploration and production international, intends to resign.

The Norwegian energy company said Mr. Cook will continue in his current position in Equinor until no later than April 1, 2023 to secure an orderly hand over to his successor, it said.

In a separate announcement, Anglo American PLC said it has appointed Mr. Cook as chief executive of its diamond company De Beers Group.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 0333ET