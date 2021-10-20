Equinor : safety trend per third quarter 2021

Equinor's serious incidents frequency is trending downwards, however the development in personal injuries did not improve per the third quarter of 2021.

"We seek to develop a proactive safety culture to reduce the probability of recurring serious incidents and bring down the number of personal injuries. Nobody must be injured while working for Equinor," says Jannicke Nilsson, Equinor's executive vice president for Safety, Security & Sustainability. The twelve-month average serious incident frequency, SIF (number of serious incidents per million hours worked) is 0.4 at the end of September. The twelve-month average total recordable incident frequency, TRIF (number of personal injuries requiring medical treatment per million hours worked) is 2.5 at the same point in time.

Jannicke Nilsson, executive vice president for Safety, Security and Sustainability. (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland/Equinor ASA)

"When we look at the personal injury frequency for the past 12 months, we are not pleased with the development. We must improve our work even further to turn the trend. Consequently, we are working systematically on finding recurring root causes and cooperating with our suppliers on creating a common safety culture," says Nilsson. Eleven oil and gas leaks have been recorded during the past 12 months. "We take all gas and oil leaks on our installations seriously and follow up each incident to ensure learning. Oil and gas leaks are classified by the severity of the leak rate. None of the leaks recorded during the past 12 months were classified at the highest severity level," says Nilsson.