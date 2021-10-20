Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 10/19 10:25:09 am
231.8 NOK   -0.81%
02:11aEQUINOR : safety trend per third quarter 2021
PU
01:51aEQUINOR : AutoStore, Norway's biggest IPO in two decades, valued at $12.4 bln
RE
01:47aEQUINOR : share saving plan allocates shares
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor : safety trend per third quarter 2021

10/20/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Equinor's serious incidents frequency is trending downwards, however the development in personal injuries did not improve per the third quarter of 2021.

"We seek to develop a proactive safety culture to reduce the probability of recurring serious incidents and bring down the number of personal injuries. Nobody must be injured while working for Equinor," says Jannicke Nilsson, Equinor's executive vice president for Safety, Security & Sustainability.

The twelve-month average serious incident frequency, SIF (number of serious incidents per million hours worked) is 0.4 at the end of September.

The twelve-month average total recordable incident frequency, TRIF (number of personal injuries requiring medical treatment per million hours worked) is 2.5 at the same point in time.

Jannicke Nilsson, executive vice president for Safety, Security and Sustainability. (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland/Equinor ASA)

"When we look at the personal injury frequency for the past 12 months, we are not pleased with the development. We must improve our work even further to turn the trend. Consequently, we are working systematically on finding recurring root causes and cooperating with our suppliers on creating a common safety culture," says Nilsson.

Eleven oil and gas leaks have been recorded during the past 12 months.

"We take all gas and oil leaks on our installations seriously and follow up each incident to ensure learning. Oil and gas leaks are classified by the severity of the leak rate. None of the leaks recorded during the past 12 months were classified at the highest severity level," says Nilsson.

Related pages and downloads

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 06:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EQUINOR ASA
02:11aEQUINOR : safety trend per third quarter 2021
PU
01:51aEQUINOR : AutoStore, Norway's biggest IPO in two decades, valued at $12.4 bln
RE
01:47aEQUINOR : share saving plan allocates shares
AQ
01:45aEQUINOR : share saving plan allocates shares
AQ
10/19EQUINOR ASA : - Empire Wind selects turbine supplier
AQ
10/19BP's East Coast Cluster Selected as One of First Two Carbon Capture, Storage Projects i..
DJ
10/18European ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
10/18FTSE Closed Down Due to Concerns Over Rising Energy Prices, and China's Low 3Q Numbers
DJ
10/18Equinor, BP JV Selects Vestas For Wind Turbine Generators
MT
10/18EQUINOR : Empire Wind selects turbine supplier
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 77 074 M - -
Net income 2021 8 022 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 2,43%
Capitalization 90 263 M 90 202 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 21 245
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 27,76 $
Average target price 25,38 $
Spread / Average Target -8,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Carri Ann Lockhart Executive VP-Technology, Digital & Innovation
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA59.92%90 202
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.00%1 993 020
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC45.00%188 550
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED70.42%162 448
TOTALENERGIES SE27.00%136 792
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM72.55%121 016