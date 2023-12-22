OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor said on Friday it has agreed to sell its assets in Azerbaijan to state-owned energy firm SOCAR, including interests in the ACG oilfield and the BTC pipeline for an undisclosed price.

BP-operated Azeri Chirag Gunashli (ACG) is the largest oilfield in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian basin and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceychan (BTC) pipeline is used to transfer crude oil to the Turkish Mediterranean coast.

The Norwegian company held 7.27% and 8.7% stakes in ACG and BTC, respectively, as well as 50% in the Karabagh oilfield development, also in the Caspian basin, the company said in a statement.

"Equinor is in the process of re-shaping its international oil and gas business, and the divestments in Azerbaijan are in line with our strategy to focus our international portfolio," international operations chief Philippe Mathieu said.

