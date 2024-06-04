Equinor: sells shares in production licenses
The development plan for Eirin, approved in January 2024, calls for a subsea installation connected to the Gina Krog platform. This is scheduled to come on stream in the summer of 2024.
According to Equinor, this sale will ultimately optimize production and extend the life of the Gina Krog field.
The transaction will take effect on January 1, 2024, subject to Ministry approval.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction