Equinor: sells shares in production licenses

June 04, 2024

Equinor announces that it has sold 19.5% of its shares in production licenses PL 048E (which belongs to the Eirin field) and PL 1201 to PGNiG Upstream Norway AS, thus balancing the distribution of shares with the Gina Krog platform.



The development plan for Eirin, approved in January 2024, calls for a subsea installation connected to the Gina Krog platform. This is scheduled to come on stream in the summer of 2024.



According to Equinor, this sale will ultimately optimize production and extend the life of the Gina Krog field.



The transaction will take effect on January 1, 2024, subject to Ministry approval.



