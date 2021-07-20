Log in
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 07/20 06:32:31 am
170.2 NOK   +1.35%
Equinor : share saving plan allocates shares (Form 6-K)

Equinor's share saving plan allocates shares

The shares purchased by DNB on behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) on 15 July 2021 for use in the group's share saving plan have on 20 July 2021 been distributed to the employees in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the share saving plan has 10,932,613 shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 71 791 M - -
Net income 2021 6 452 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 349 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,31x
Yield 2021 3,54%
Capitalization 60 821 M 60 889 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 21 245
Free-Float 32,6%
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Carri Ann Lockhart Executive VP-Technology, Digital & Innovation
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA15.86%70 671
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.29%1 876 183
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC7.39%159 941
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED40.00%146 321
TOTALENERGIES SE-1.16%125 422
GAZPROM29.28%90 921