    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Equinor : share saving plan allocates shares - Form 6-K

10/20/2021 | 06:11am EDT
Equinor's share saving plan allocates shares

The shares purchased by DNB on behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) on 15 October 2021 for use in the group's share saving plan have on 20 October 2021 been distributed to the employees in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the share saving plan has 11,677,951 shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 10:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 77 074 M - -
Net income 2021 8 022 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 2,43%
Capitalization 90 263 M 90 202 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 21 245
Free-Float 32,6%
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 27,76 $
Average target price 25,40 $
Spread / Average Target -8,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Carri Ann Lockhart Executive VP-Technology, Digital & Innovation
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA59.92%90 202
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.00%1 995 737
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC45.00%190 702
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED70.42%162 296
TOTALENERGIES SE27.00%137 727
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM72.55%122 378