Equinor has posted adjusted net income of $932m for Q3 2025, down 48% from $1.80bn a year earlier.



Under published standards (IFRS), the group even posted a net loss of $204m, far from the $4.18bn profit recorded in Q3 2024. The group reported an exceptional tax charge of $4.78bn and $552m in losses on financial investments, linked to a revision of long-term price assumptions.



Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.37 (below expectations of $0.58) and down 48%. On a reported basis, EPS was -$0.07, compared to $1.34 a year earlier.



Revenue reached $26.05bn, up slightly by 2% y-o-y. This change was due to higher prices for liquids, partially offset by lower gas prices and volumes.



Adjusted EBIT amounted to $6.22bn, down 10% from $6.92bn in Q3 2024.



Despite a less favorable energy environment, the group highlighted the stability of its production and its continued investment in renewables.



Equinor has confirmed its capital distribution policy, including a $10bn program for 2024-2025, subject to changes in commodity prices.



Overall, performance is only slightly lower, but the conversion of earnings into EPS has been significantly affected by impairments and taxation, AlphaValue said.



The broker also reports that Equinor has slightly tightened its guidance, reducing the expected contribution from the MMP (Marketing, Midstream & Processing) segment to around $400m per quarter, down from a previous range of $400m to $800m, and believes that "the market reaction could be negative."



The stock is down just over 1% on the Oslo Stock Exchange.