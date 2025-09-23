Equinor announces the start of production at the Askeladd Vest subsea field, connected to the Askeladd field in the Barents Sea.



This commissioning aims to maintain liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at the Melkøya plant at its maximum level until the Snøhvit Future project is scheduled for 2028.



The Hammerfest LNG site, unique in Northern Europe, processes 6.5 billion m³ of gas per year, representing 5% of Norwegian gas exports and around 2% of European Union demand. Specialized ships export to Europe every five days.



The recoverable volumes from Askeladd Vest are estimated at 15 billion m³ for an investment of over NOK 3 billion.



Trond Bokn, senior vice president of projects, highlights the project's profitability and its positive impact on Norwegian industry.

The partnership includes Equinor (36.79%, operator), Petoro (30%), TotalEnergies (18.40%), Vår Energi (12%), and Harbour Energy (2.81%).