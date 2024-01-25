Jan 25 - Equinor said on Thursday it has entered into a swap transaction with BP to take full ownership of Empire Wind lease and projects while the British energy company takes over Beacon Wind. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
