Equinor ASA is Scandinavia's No. 1 oil group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining and distribution of oil products (98.8%): purchasing and sales of crude oil, production of methanol and distribution of refined products. The group is also involved in transformation, transport and sale of natural gas; - exploration and production of petrol and natural gas (0.4%); - other (0.8%).

Related indices STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)