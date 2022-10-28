Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:47 2022-10-28 am EDT
382.30 NOK   +1.82%
04:02aEuropean gas prices to remain high for years, says Equinor CEO
RE
03:33aEquinor : The crude oil assays for Aasta Hansteen and Mariner Blend have been updated
PU
01:43aEquinor : Q3 2022 presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European gas prices to remain high for years, says Equinor CEO

10/28/2022 | 04:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oilfield platforms in the North Sea

OSLO (Reuters) - The price of gas in Europe will remain high for years to come following the cuts in deliveries from Russia, the chief executive of Norway's Equinor said on Friday.

The company, which has this year overtaken Russia's Gazprom as the biggest supplier of gas to Europe, early on Friday posted record third-quarter profits thanks to the spike in energy costs.

"The fundamental problem in Europe is a shortage of gas and there will be a shortage over time, and if Europe is to attract that gas it should expect to pay a high price in the coming years," Chief Executive Anders Opedal told a news conference.

"Our contribution will be to produce as much as possible and our gas will remain valuable in the years ahead," he said.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 1.85% 382.3 Real-time Quote.59.16%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.49% 60.85 Delayed Quote.-19.60%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 158 B - -
Net income 2022 22 526 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 203 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,13x
Yield 2022 6,02%
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 36,71 $
Average target price 36,30 $
Spread / Average Target -1,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA59.16%116 789
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY6.62%2 053 636
SHELL PLC49.53%189 948
TOTALENERGIES SE22.07%134 599
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-4.61%123 559
PETROBRAS14.97%85 157