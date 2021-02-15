Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Equinor considers more U.S. asset sales in global strategy revamp

02/15/2021 | 07:42am EST
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor is looking to sell more assets in the United States and exit several other countries as part of a major global reshuffle as it tries to return to profit after writing down $25 billion of U.S. assets over the past decade.

While the company, like other energy majors, has been hit by last year's fall in oil and gas prices, Equinor's new head of international business, Al Cook, said it lacked scale in the U.S. shale market and had underestimated the strength of local competition.

Equinor disposed of its operated shale assets in the Eagle Ford in 2019, and last week said it had agreed to sell its assets in the Bakken shale oil province in the states of North Dakota and Montana for around $900 million.

"All our operated onshore positions in the U.S. are under the same kind of review that we've done in the Bakken," Cook, told Reuters in an interview.

"We've got an operated position in the Utica, we've got an operated position in the Austin Chalk, those are under very active review right now," he added.

As of the second quarter of 2020, Equinor had around 232,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin, including 27,000 acres it operates, and around 114,000 net acres in Louisiana Austin Chalk, roughly half of which is operated.

    Cook said Equinor was slow to realise U.S. production was not cost effective at low oil prices as the country essentially took over OPEC's swing producer role.

However, Equinor will keep and possibly expand its operations in the Gulf of Mexico, its large non-operated position in Appalachian gas and its wind business in the U.S. northeast - following a similar strategy to that in the UK where it is a major gas supplier and wind power producer.

    "We think that can become a profitable, low carbon business which will flourish under the kind of measures President Joe Biden is taking in the U.S. ... and in time we will look at converting that natural gas into a hydrogen business," Cook said.

    "FAT CHICKEN, SHARP BEAKS"

    Equinor currently has a presence in more than 20 countries outside Norway, generating a third of its total production or around 700,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. 

    Cook - who joined Equinor in 2016 after a decade at BP, including working as chief of staff for then CEO Bob Dudley - said that while he hopes overseas output will rise, it was likely to be from fewer countries.

    "With the low oil price, our chickens came home to roost, and we found out that they've got very fat and they have very sharp beaks...and they caused a billion dollar write downs."

Equinor has already exited or announced it will exit from around 10 countries since the end of 2019, including South Africa, Indonesia, New Zealand, Uruguay, Turkey, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

In a major shift, it will no longer seek "material" operated onshore positions abroad, but instead partner with experienced local operators such as Rosneft in Russia, YPF in Argentina and Chesapeake in the Appalachian, Cook said.

It will also focus on previously developed areas with a faster return on investment and less on frontier exploration.

    "We can't do exploration where we say one day this would produce oil and gas, because one day the world will not need all oil and gas," Cook said.

The company has recently written down the entire value of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) development in Tanzania.

"We have to look at what we are good at. We are good at subsurface, we are really good at finding oil and gas... we are good at offshore environments with big waves and high winds," he said, adding that was a good fit with Norway, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Brazil and the UK, as well as with Canada and Azerbaijan.

"We want to produce more, at least in the next decade, but we want to produce with fewer emissions."

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Nerijus Adomaitis


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 1.99% 153.9 Real-time Quote.4.17%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY 0.63% 504.15 End-of-day quote.15.84%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 959 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 717 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18 728 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,9x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 58 109 M 58 051 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 20,23 $
Last Close Price 17,86 $
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Svein Skeie Chief Financial Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Bjørn Tore Godal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA4.17%58 051
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.29%1 840 998
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC7.42%144 121
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.25%111 936
TOTAL SE-0.92%111 429
GAZPROM6.26%72 416
