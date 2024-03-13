March 13 (Reuters) - Energy firm Equinor on Wednesday announced the first Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approval for an offshore wind project to connect directly into the New York City transmission system.

FERC on March 1 approved the Large Generator Interconnection Agreement (LGIA) executed between the company's Empire Wind 1 project, New York ISO (NYISO) and Consolidated Edison Co, Equinor said in a release.

With FERC's clearance, the 810 megawatts of renewable electricity from Empire Wind 1 offshore wind project can be connected to the New York City electrical grid at Con Edison's Gowanus substation via the Sunset Park Onshore Substation at South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT), the company said.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management also approved the project's federal Construction and Operations Plan last month.

Recently, U.S. officials gave Equinor approval to start building a massive offshore wind farm off the coast of New York, a milestone for a project that has faced soaring costs and does not have a power supply contract.

Last month, a Clean Air Act permit was granted to New York's Empire Offshore Wind LLC owned by Equinor. (Reporting by Anjana Anil and Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)