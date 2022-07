OSLO, July 3 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at Equinor's Mongstad oil refinery on Norway's west coast and was now under control, the local fire service said on Sunday.

"Good control is reported on site. Extinguishing and cooling in progress," the fire service said in a tweet.

Equinor was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo; Editing by William Mallard)