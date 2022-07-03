Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29 2022-07-01 am EDT
330.00 NOK   -3.66%
02:20aFire at Mongstad will have impact on output -Equinor
RE
02:09aFire at Norway's Mongstad refinery 'under control'
RE
01:38aFire at Norway's Mongstad refinery 'under control'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fire at Norway's Mongstad refinery 'under control'

07/03/2022 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, July 3 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at Equinor's Mongstad oil refinery on Norway's west coast and was now under control, the local fire service said on Sunday, affecting the unit producing gasoline.

"Good control is reported on site. Extinguishing and cooling in progress," the fire service said in a tweet. Equinor later said that the fire was still going but that it was a controlled fire.

The fire broke out in a part of the refinery that produces gasoline, Equinor said, adding that the main part of the refinery was still in operation.

Mongstad is Equinor's largest refinery and has a crude oil and condensate distillation capacity of 226,000 barrels per day.

The wider Mongstad area contains refinery operations, a terminal for crude oil exports as well as other facilities.

Staff had been evacuated, with only company employees dealing with the emergency remaining on site, Equinor said.

"There is no danger to life nor health," said a company spokesperson. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo; Editing by William Mallard and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA -3.66% 330 Real-time Quote.39.89%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.74% 111.38 Delayed Quote.43.00%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.52% 594.2671 Real-time Quote.44.17%
WTI 2.10% 108.483 Delayed Quote.40.93%
All news about EQUINOR ASA
02:20aFire at Mongstad will have impact on output -Equinor
RE
02:09aFire at Norway's Mongstad refinery 'under control'
RE
01:38aFire at Norway's Mongstad refinery 'under control'
RE
07/01European ADRs Fall Sharply in Friday Trading
MT
07/01Eni - Plenitude and HitecVision strengthen their strategic cooperation in offshore wind..
AQ
07/01Equinor to Halt Production at Three Oilfields if Workers Strike Next Week
MT
06/30EQUINOR ASA : Completed share capital reduction in connection with share buy-back - Form 6..
PU
06/30EQUINOR ASA : Completed share capital reduction in connection with share buy-back
GL
06/30Norway strike could hit oil output from July 5 - union
RE
06/30Norway oil workers at one union reject wage deal
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 134 B - -
Net income 2022 18 057 M - -
Net cash 2022 15 923 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,79x
Yield 2022 4,64%
Capitalization 106 B 106 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 33,11 $
Average target price 34,96 $
Spread / Average Target 5,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA39.89%106 078
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY19.22%2 273 746
SHELL PLC30.23%187 772
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED7.78%137 400
TOTALENERGIES SE12.37%133 242
PJSC GAZPROM-43.92%82 566