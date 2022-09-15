Advanced search
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29 2022-09-14 am EDT
370.90 NOK   +1.45%
02:11aGas prices lift Norway's August trade surplus to record
RE
09/14European ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
09/14Norwegian Petroleum Directorate's - Dry well near the Oseberg Ost field in the North Sea - 30/3-11 S
AQ
Gas prices lift Norway's August trade surplus to record

09/15/2022 | 02:11am EDT
OSLO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Norway's trade surplus rose to a record 197.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($19.54 billion) in August, boosted by soaring prices for its gas exports to Europe, national statistics agency data showed on Thursday.

With a daily output of around 4 million barrels of oil equivalent, almost equally divided between oil and gas, Norway has been a winner from the spike in global energy prices.

The country's exports totalled 287.8 billion crowns last month, of which 61% came from natural gas, the data showed. ($1 = 10.1162 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 152 B - -
Net income 2022 21 542 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,49x
Yield 2022 5,90%
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA57.23%117 146
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY13.69%2 176 387
SHELL PLC44.35%194 027
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.15%139 204
TOTALENERGIES SE14.86%127 060
PETROBRAS7.73%82 258