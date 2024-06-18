June 18 (Reuters) - Italian luxury sneaker maker Golden Goose has postponed its initial public offering as a result of volatility in the European markets, the company said on Tuesday.

A significant deterioration in market conditions following European parliamentary elections this month and the calling of a surprise general election in France have impacted the performance of European markets, according to Golden Goose.

It said it believes the current market backdrop is not the right environment to take the company public. (Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi and Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)