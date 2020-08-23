Louisiana, Cuba residents evacuate as twin storms take aim at U.S. coast

(Updates Gulf of Mexico oil production and evacuations, updates
Laura location, adds Port Arthur, Texas)
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Coastal residents in low-lying areas of
Louisiana and Cuba were evacuating on Sunday, while roads turned
to rivers in Haiti's capital city, as twin hurricanes threatened
the Caribbean and U.S. Gulf Coast.
Marco, which strengthened to a hurricane on Sunday and is
forecast to hit the Louisiana coast on Monday, will be followed
by Tropical Storm Laura, now over the Dominican Republic and
Haiti and heading toward Cuba, and expected strengthen to a
hurricane before striking the Gulf Coast on Thursday.
At least three people died, including a mother and her
7-year-old son, in the Dominican Republic due to collapsing
walls. Laura left more than a million in the country without
electricity, forced more than a thousand to evacuate and caused
several homes along the Isabela River to collapse, authorities
said.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Sunday warned the
state's residents that tropical storm-force winds would arrive
by Monday morning and they should be ready to ride out both
Marco and Laura. "Wherever you are at dark tonight is where you
need to be prepared to ride out these storms," Edwards said.
Laura could strengthen and become a Category 2 or 3
hurricane and move west, closer to the Houston-Galveston area,
bringing flooding rains late Wednesday or Thursday, said Chris
Kerr, a meteorologist and director of offshore forecasting for
DTN, an energy, agriculture and weather data provider.
In Port-au-Prince, Haiti, videos on social media showed
people wading waist-deep in muddy water in some of the worst
flooding the capital has seen in years. Haiti is especially
vulnerable to intense rains due to shoddy infrastructure and
deforestation which increases the likelihood of landslides.
Authorities called on residents along the Artibonite River
to evacuate due to risks the Peligre Hydroelectric Dam might
burst its banks.
Haiti was the first to report a death from Laura, where a
10-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell on her home in the
southern town of Anse-a-Pitres.
With hopes dashed that the mountains of Hispaniola would
weaken the storm, Cuba scrambled on Sunday to prepare for Laura.
Evacuations were underway in eastern parts of the
Caribbean's largest island, where the storm was expected to
strike Sunday evening, bringing flooding, before traveling along
the entire island on Monday.
Back-to-back hurricanes arriving at the U.S. coast within
days "could result in a prolonged period of hazardous weather,"
National Hurricane Center forecaster Stacy Stewart warned on
Sunday.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent teams to
emergency operations centers in state capitals in Louisiana and
Texas, said spokesman Earl Armstrong. The agency is prepared to
handle back-to-back storms, he said, pointing to 2004 when four
hurricanes took aim at Florida in a six-week period.
Officials in Louisiana's coastal Lafourche Parish ordered a
mandatory evacuation for residents of low-lying areas at noon on
Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard also raised its warning for the
Port of New Orleans, calling for ships to make plans to evacuate
some areas.
The potential for flooding and evacuations added to worries
about the spread of COVID-19. Tulane University, the largest
private employer in New Orleans, said it will close its testing
center on Monday due to potential flooding and power outages and
called on students to maintain social distancing guidelines.
In Grand Isle, at the state's southern tip, authorities were
placing sandbags to bolster its protective levy while energy
companies continued to pull workers from offshore platforms and
shut production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico wells.
The city of Port Arthur, Texas, said on Sunday that it had
run out of sand and sandbags for residents.
Equinor has finished evacuating its Titan
oil-production platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and shut-in
oil production at the facility, a spokesman said on Sunday. BHP
Group Plc also shut and evacuated its Shenzi and
Neptune oil platforms, a spokeswoman said.
Oil producers including BP Plc, Chevron Corp
and Royal Dutch Shell Plc had shut 57.6%% of the
region's offshore oil production on Sunday. Also, 44.6% of the
natural gas production was shut.
The region accounts for 17% of total U.S. oil production and
5% of U.S. natural gas output.
(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller, Marc Frank, Gary McWilliams,
Barbara Goldberg
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Shumaker)